Share your Route 66 story: ABC15 travels 'Mother Road' through Arizona to celebrate 100 years

Have you traveled Route 66? Do you have family memories, old photos, road trip videos, or stories tied to the Mother Road? ABC15 wants to hear from you as we hit the road for a week-long journey across Arizona’s stretch of historic Route 66 in honor of the highway’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

From the New Mexico border to the edge of California, we’re going to explore one of the most iconic highways in American history, highlighting the people, places and stories that helped define Route 66 and its lasting impact on the American West.

Our journey will take us through historic stops like Petrified Forest National Park, where the original road still cuts through the desert, to classic roadside landmarks like the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook and the preserved neon nostalgia of Seligman.

We’ll visit ghost towns like Two Guns, explore Route 66’s connection to Native communities in Peach Springs on the Hualapai Nation, and wind through the historic mountain curves of Sitgreaves Pass before reaching the Old West charm of Oatman.

Along the way, we’ll look at how Route 66 helped families during the Dust Bowl, fueled post-war travel and tourism, and continues to serve as a symbol of freedom, resilience and the American road trip nearly a century later.

You can follow our week-long adventure during ABC15 News at 5 and 6 p.m., where we’ll bring you daily stories from the road, interviews with locals and historians, and a closer look at how Route 66 helped shape Arizona and the nation.

We’d love for our viewers to be part of the journey! Share your Route 66 memories, photos and videos with us by emailing share@abc15.com. Your stories could be featured as part of our special coverage throughout the week.