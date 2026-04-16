ABC15 follows up with Chris Powell on the mission to Move One Million

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 is following up with Valley native, fitness pro, and transformation expert Chris Powell and his Move One Million program that's getting kids and adults up and out of their chairs.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti first introduced us to the program back in 2022, which Chris thought of during the pandemic as a way to bring people together.

Then, in 2023, Nick took us to Augusta Ranch Elementary, part of Gilbert Public Schools, to follow up as Chris did the routine live with students.

"That was one of the reasons we made it," explains Chris. "To get people moving, but also to unite them...to get everyone to feel that connection with others."

Move One Million is a nonprofit organization, and it's totally free to sign up and access the workouts. Currently, Chris says more than 150,000 people are using it, and it's in 76 different countries.

To learn more, click here.

To see Nick's past stories, click here.