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Seven people displaced after fire spreads between two homes in Phoenix Saturday morning

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Palm Lane Fire
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PHOENIX — Seven people are displaced after a fast-moving fire spread between two homes in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded around 9 a.m. to the area near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from two adjacent homes. Crews secured multiple water sources and deployed hose lines to both houses to battle the fire and ensure all occupants were safely out.

The incident was upgraded to a first-alarm fire because two homes were involved.

The Community Assistance Program is helping the seven people displaced by the fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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