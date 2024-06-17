Seeing smoke? Crews battle mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Crews are battling a first-alarm mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Officials say the fire is not threatening any structures at this time, however it is adjacent to the Phoenix Fire Regional Training Academy.

It is unknown what started the fire.

1st alarm mulch fire located near 27th Ave & Lower Buckeye. Firefighters are currently setting up elevated master streams while firefighters are also utilizing ground mounted master streams. Facility is located adjacent to the Phoenix Regional Fire Training Academy. pic.twitter.com/AVFnvtGpTD — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 16, 2024

High winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity is increasing the chance for fires on Sunday. Crews are also battling a wildfire near Bartlett Lake that is estimated to be 60 acres.