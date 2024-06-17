Watch Now
Seeing smoke? Crews battle mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

No structures are threatened by the fire at this time
Crews are battling a first-alarm mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 16, 2024

PHOENIX — Crews are battling a first-alarm mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Officials say the fire is not threatening any structures at this time, however it is adjacent to the Phoenix Fire Regional Training Academy.

It is unknown what started the fire.

High winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity is increasing the chance for fires on Sunday. Crews are also battling a wildfire near Bartlett Lake that is estimated to be 60 acres.

