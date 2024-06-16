Bartlett Lake recreational areas being evacuated due to Riverside Fire

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — People are being evacuated from Bartlett Lake recreational areas due to a wildfire that sparked Sunday.

The fire sparked near Riverside Campground, just west of the Bartlett Dam.

It is unknown what exactly started the fire or how large the fire is.

#RiversideFire Update:

Bartlett Dam Rd will be closed at Forest Road 205.

The Bartlett Lake recreational areas are being evacuated.

Super scoopers, engines, Handcrews

And Type 1 helicopters are engaged on the fire. — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 16, 2024

Officials are reminding the public to not fly drones in the area of the wildfire as it hinders firefighting efforts.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Remember, if you fly WE CANT! Please keep all drones away from the area. pic.twitter.com/tPelJSWwSX — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as more information becomes available.