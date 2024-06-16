Watch Now
Bartlett Lake recreational areas being evacuated due to Riverside Fire

Fire sparked Sunday near Riverside Campground
Riverside Fire
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 16, 2024

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — People are being evacuated from Bartlett Lake recreational areas due to a wildfire that sparked Sunday.

The fire sparked near Riverside Campground, just west of the Bartlett Dam.

It is unknown what exactly started the fire or how large the fire is.

Officials are reminding the public to not fly drones in the area of the wildfire as it hinders firefighting efforts.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as more information becomes available.

