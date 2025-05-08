Watch Now
Man in serious condition after being rescued from a trench in Chandler

This was the second trench rescue in Chandler on Wednesday
CHANDLER, AZ — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being rescued from a trench that collapsed Wednesday.

Chandler fire officials say "an unconscious adult male worker was pulled from a trench" near Alma School and Queen Creek roads just after 3 p.m.

Officials say no other injuries were reported.

This was the second trench rescue in Chandler on Wednesday.

Earlier, crews responded to reports of construction workers trapped in a trench near Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive. Officials say all workers were able to self-extricate.

