OASA founder condemns violence, talks future after mass shooting outside event

GLENDALE, AZ — The founder of “On a Sunday Afternoon,” also known as OASA, said there will be community events again, with even more measures in place after a mass shooting outside a Glendale restaurant Sunday.

Police are working to piece together what led up to a fight and shooting that killed three people and left another five injured in the parking lot of El Camaron Gigante outside a Cinco de Mayo OASA event.

OASA founder Bobby Luera called the shooting “absolutely devastating."

Glendale police said people were taken out of the event for fighting.

By the time shooting started, Luera said things were wrapping up.

"Everything was done, we were inside cleaning up,” Luera said.

Luera said OASA started six years ago as a way to create a community aimed at bringing people together through music, culture, food, family and friends.

“I wanted to create a space that was going to be for everybody,” Luera said. "Music is therapeutic and that's just one part of what we provide."

He said the event grew significantly in the past year, outgrowing venues until they landed at the location in Glendale.

“The past two events, we had a couple [of] fights, just things that we didn’t normally see. But we also didn’t see that many people at any of the other events as well,” Luera said.

With the growth came the need for more safety measures, Luera said.

He mentioned that Sunday’s event had around a dozen security guards on site, checking people who came in and that firearms were not allowed.

“Safety has always been the number one priority in our book because my kids are there,” Luera said.

The organization is taking a pause amid the tragedy. Still, Luera plans to bring OASA events back to the Valley, as he wants the mission of sharing culture and community in a positive way to continue.

“We can't let that define us and define our community, any of the communities, you know? It's unfair,” Luera said.

Luera said they’re looking at adding off-duty police, more security, metal detectors and a “more secure” venue.

His message to those who perpetuate violence:

“If you can't control yourself, then we're not a space for you,” Luera said. “We want people who are like-minded, who are about love and togetherness and want to meet new people and make new friends."