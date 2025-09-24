See new renderings of The Village, showing redevelopment of former Metrocenter Mall

The former Metrocenter Mall area will become The Village, and we're getting a new glimpse of what the development will look like.

New renderings for the $850-million mixed-use development by Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners were revealed on Wednesday.

The former Metrocenter Mall area was demolished last September to make space for the new build.

The redevelopment project — dubbed The Village — is expected to create a 140,000-square-foot retail area surrounded by town-center-style spaces, restaurants, and housing.

The future apartment complex, Levante, is expected to have 350 units.

According to plans, 260 of those units will be wrapped around the parking structure, and 90 units will be across the street from the parking structure with surface parking.

Phoenix opened the light rail extension and bus rapid transit center last year, which ends right at the former Metrocenter Mall site and will connect the new development to the rest of the city.