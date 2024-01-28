Valley Metro opens new service line in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new service line opened in northwest Phoenix on Saturday for Valley Metro’s light rail system.

It is two years ahead of schedule and the city hopes it will kick off the revitalization of the old Metrocenter Mall area.

With the cut of the ribbon, the newest extension into the west rolled onto its new tracks.

“So I think transit is good. Traffic is kind of bad in Phoenix, and we have to get away from gasoline,” said Bob Oson, a Phoenix resident.

Scores of people came out to witness what was a quicker project than expected. Construction began in 2020 and finished two years early. The 1.6-mile route adds three new stops.

“This extension means mobility for northwest Phoenix. We’re pushing light rail closer to the West Valley. So this is providing connections to jobs, housing, education and entertainment opportunities,” said Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller.

The project showcases the first elevated rail station in the city with a bridge going over Interstate 17.

It will run west from 19th and Dunlap avenues and curve north on 25th Avenue, then west on Mountain View Road to where the old Metrocenter Mall is. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the light rail will bring in new investments.

“In a few years, you should see some of the nicest housing and shopping with a beautiful plaza and restaurants where you can go out and enjoy the wonderful weather we have here,” said Gallego.

The project itself cost $400 million, funded in part by the city’s transportation tax and a $158 million federal grant.

The light rail system is now 30 miles long. A new 5.5-mile extension is slated for opening next year, bringing more stops to downtown and south Phoenix.

After 2030, Valley Metro hopes to have 50 miles of track down and running.