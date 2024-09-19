Massive redevelopment of former iconic Metrocenter Mall moving full steam ahead

PHOENIX, AZ — From one type of gathering place to another, the land that once held the Metrocenter Mall will see new life. But first, the mall must be torn down.

The abatement and demolition of the Metrocenter Mall has begun. Crews will start with clearing the inside of asbestos before tearing everything down later this fall.

“A lot of people are nostalgic about this mall,” Concord Wilshire Capital Director of Development Steve Betts said. “But I will tell you that I think virtually everyone that sees our urban village once it’s complete will be very happy with the transformation.”

As the demolition process begins, the sting of nostalgia mixes with hope for the future for people in the area.

“It'd be great to see people actually being able to use the space,” Phoenix resident Hannah Dammann said. “Sad to see all these spaces just going to waste just sitting around.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The $850 million mixed-use development by Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners will create a 140,000-square-foot retail area surrounded by town-center-style spaces, restaurants and housing.

“There’s going to be restaurants and bars and activity but it’s going to be centered around a park and plaza,” Betts said.

Betts said he also wants the project to help with the need for more homeownership.

“When we started this project a couple of years ago, all of the residential was going to be rental, apartments. We’ve now looked at and we’re fairly confident that we’re going to bring to this project some for-sale product,” Betts said. “Hopefully young people that want to own their first home but don’t want to be way out in the suburbs…they can afford to live in the central city on light rail and still have this walkable urban experience.”

Phoenix opened the light rail extension and bus rapid transit center this year, which ends right at the former Metrocenter Mall site and will connect the new development to the rest of the city.

The demolition will take place over the next 10 to 12 months.