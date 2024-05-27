Search underway after man didn't resurface at Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A search is underway after a man didn't resurface at Bartlett Lake Sunday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it was reported at 6:30 p.m. that the man went underwater near Bartlett Flats and didn't resurface.

Deputies are currently working on recovery efforts.

Last weekend, a 46-year-old man's body was recovered from the same area after he had fallen in the water.

No further information is currently available.

