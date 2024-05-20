Man found dead after reported missing at Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A man was found dead Sunday after being reported missing at Bartlett Lake Saturday evening.

Officials say Richard Myers, 46, went camping with a group of people Saturday in the Bartlett Flats area. He left the group at about 4 p.m. and did not return.

Witnesses told Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies that Myers was walking from camp to camp "partying" with all campsites. He was last seen walking in the water.

Deputies tried to locate Myers in the water Saturday night but were not able to find him.

On Sunday, deputies continued their search in the water. Myers' body was ultimately recovered.

Due to scratches on his ears and redness on his left eye, officials believe Myers was walking along a rock formation on the water line and possibly fell, hitting his head and going into the water.

Myers went missing while a wildfire was burning in the area, though this incident is not related to the Wildcat Fire. Officials offered to escort visitors out of Bartlett Lake, but did not force people to leave the area.

MCSO believes that foul play is not suspected and alcohol may be a factor in the case.