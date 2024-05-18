Watch Now
Wildfire sparks in Tonto National Forest, closes part of Bartlett Dam Road

Multiple fire resources are being deployed to contain the blaze
5-18-24 Tonto Wildfire
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 18, 2024
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A wildfire has sparked in the Tonto National Forest Saturday, leading to the closure of Bartlett Dam Road for eastbound traffic.

The Tonto National Forest took to Facebook to ask the public to avoid the area as fire crews fight the blaze.

Bartlett Dam Road is closed to eastbound traffic between Cave Creek Road and Horseshoe Dam Road because of the fire.

It is not yet clear what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

