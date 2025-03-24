Scottsdale fire officials gearing up for a hot week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — All this hot weather is putting fire officials in Scottsdale on alert, especially when it comes to wildfires and mountain rescuing.

At the McDowell Mountain Preserve, it is all about staying hydrated on those hot weather days, but one hiker brought a little more than just water on his hike with his girlfriend on Sunday.

“Yeah, I was a little nervous, I was a little nervous that it was too hot to go on the hike,” said Christian Kalos.

But that was not the only reason Kalos was sweating.

“He proposed to me at the top, and then all of our friends came out. I didn’t know that anyone was there,” said Megan McIntyre, who said yes to Kalos’ proposal.

While the shades of love kept these two cool, for the rest of us, it is all about hydration during these high temperatures.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Scottsdale Fire tells ABC15 they are averaging about one mountain rescue a day right now. Crews had to treat a 60-year-old man on Sunday who was experiencing heart issues while hiking off Dynamite and Pima Road.

“Bring a charged cell phone. If you bring a bottle of water, that’s probably not enough, you need to start hydrating the night before you come out hiking,” said Capt. Dave Folio, the spokesperson for Scottsdale Fire Department.

“It was pretty warm when I started but once the clouds came, it wasn’t as bad. It’s like once the sun is gone, it’s more tolerable,” said Teresa Traverse.

The hotter weather is also bringing on concerns about wildfires in the area. This week kicks off Southwest Wildfire Awareness. This year’s theme is "Spark Safety, Not Wildfires".

Folio says it has been another dry winter. The department just had a HOA meeting at DC Ranch to keep homeowners informed about fire safety.

“Today, you can just simply start by moving the flammable liquids into a metal container for us, moving the woodpile away from your home,” said Folio.

All-important advice, whether you are at home or hiking a trail or saying “yes” to someone you love.

“Yup, a lot of hikes coming up, but this was a special one,” said Kalos.