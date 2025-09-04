Salt River volunteers dive to clean waterways, return lost treasures

SALT RIVER, AZ — A nonprofit organization dedicated to cleaning Arizona's waterways pulled more than 1,500 pounds of trash from the Salt River on Tuesday, while also reuniting lost items with their owners.

The Salty Scuba Squad, which organizes "Trashy Tuesday" cleanup dives, held its weekly event following the Labor Day holiday weekend. Volunteers scuba-dived up to 20 feet underwater and cleaned trash from embankments along the popular recreation area.

The group, joined by ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs, picked up more than 1,500 pounds of trash to help restore the waterway.

Among the debris, divers also discovered three phones and two watches. We were even able to return one of the lost phones to its owner, continuing the mission of not only environmental cleanup but also helping community members recover personal items.

Those who are looking for property they may have lost along the Salt River can check the team's found items by looking at their gallery online.

