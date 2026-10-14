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Salad & Go founder moves to reopen some Arizona locations after bankruptcy, abrupt closure

There were long lines at many Salad and Go locations around the Valley Wednesday as people came out to have the area staple one last time before all of their locations close their doors.
Long lines at Valley Salad and Go locations as they close for good Wednesday
Salad and Go files for bankruptcy, closing all locations
WATCH: Former Salad and Go employees turn final days into acts of kindness
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PHOENIX — Salad & Go's original founder and corporate chef has announced that he is moving to reopen some Arizona locations after a recent bankruptcy and abrupt closure of all locations.

On Wednesday, Chef Daniel Patino, Mike Myers, and Tom Misitano, the original founder and corporate chef and co-founders of Hospitality First Concepts, announced on social media and on a podcast that they have acquired rights to operate and expand Salad & Go throughout North America.

See our previous coverage of Salad & Go and its closures in the video player above.

"We're looking forward to bringing back the fresh, quality food, great value, and genuine hospitality that made Salad & Go such a special part of so many Arizona communities," a message from the trio read.

Additional details about the restaurant's return were not immediately available.

In August, the popular Arizona salad chain announced that it would be closing its doors after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Several dozen former store locations will be converted to 7 Brew locations after the Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain outbid Tempe-based Dutch Bros in an auction for the sites.

ABC15 has reached out for more information on this and will update our reporting accordingly.

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