Rio Verde Foothills community works to become Firewise community

RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, AZ — After the Rio Verde Foothills community and the North Scottsdale area have seen multiple wildfires in the last year, the community is taking action to become safer and more aware. The area has gathered five board members who are working with the State Department of Forestry and Fire Management with the goal of becoming a Firewise community.

In the last few months, neighbors have watched as the Boulder View and Wildcat Fires burned thousands of acres. In 2023, many people feared for their homes with the Diamond fire.

"As the community, we came together and thought we need to do a little more," said Damon Bruns.

Bruns has lived in the area for decades and told ABC15 it was the Diamond Fire over a year ago that prompted the push to become a designated Firewise community.

"The more that we can get each homeowner involved and participate, the better off the community will be," said Fire Prevention Captain Chris Reed.

Reed serves with the State Department of Forestry and Fire Management Central Division. He told ABC15 the Firewise program is federal and has been around for decades. Reed's department serves as the program liaison here in Arizona, and they also get assistance from local fire departments.

"We want them to focus on ways they can reduce embers or ignition sources on our around their home," said Reed.

It’s a months-long process with the goal of educating and preparing the community. The program's focus is teaching people what they can do on their own properties.

The community already has a board and has been working with the state on other steps, including an action plan. But Wednesday, dozens came together for the next step, community education.

Fire officials took question on safety steps, evacuations, and the program in general.

"It's nice to work with them and know all the new things we can do," said property owner Diana Troyk.

She owns a ranch in the area and has already been working with her neighbors on emergency plans. She said it gives her a sense of relief seeing so many people show up to Wednesday's meeting. Troyk is hopeful her neighbors will learn the importance of making sure their yards are prepared.

"The more we talk about, the more they understand, that might do it," said Troyk.

Board members like Bruns hope to get even more community support and be further along in the process come next Spring. ABC15 was told to get involved or have a fire assessment done at your home, people can visit the Rio Verde Foothills Firewise website created by the board.