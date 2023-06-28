Evacuations underway as Diamond Fire grows to 700 acres in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Evacuations are underway as a large brush fire, named the Diamond Fire, spreads in north Scottsdale, east of the city area.

Fire crews are battling the flames near 128th Street and Rio Verde Drive.

LIVE VIDEO: Aerial footage shows fire crews battling brush fire:

Residents in the area are being told to leave now.

The updated EVACUATION ZONE from officials as of 6:30 p.m. is the area of Rio Verde Drive:



East of 136th ST

South of Rio Verde Drive

West of 152nd Street

Anyone near McDowell Mountain Regional Park are also told to evacuate.

The fire sparked Tuesday evening and has spread to about 700 acres in size.

Tonto National Forest officials say the fire is moving east of 128 south of Dynamite Road.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.