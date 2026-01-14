Remembering the fallen and those still fighting cancer in Arizona fire stations

Arizona firefighters gathered at the State Capitol to honor those lost in the line of duty, and a growing number lost to occupational cancer.

New names were added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial, recognizing 14 firefighters who died in service to their communities. Each name was marked by an Arizona state flag.

“It’s here we come year after year to remember our own,” Professional Firefighters of Arizona President Dan Freiberg said. “To the 14 we honor today, you lived with courage.”

Of the 14 firefighters honored this year, eight died from occupational cancer.

“Cancer is now the number one killer of firefighters worldwide. It is running rampant through our profession,” Freiberg said.

Firefighters face higher cancer risks from toxic chemicals they come into contact with while responding to emergencies. Among the names added to the memorial wall this year was Phoenix Fire Captain Anthony Mock.

Mock died from occupational cancer last January at the age of 39.

At Phoenix fire stations, crews say his legacy is helping drive change. The fire department is now focused on putting prevention measures in place at all of their fire stations.

“Even though it might take a little longer or it’s something we’re not typically used to, with Captain Anthony Mock and others that have passed, it hits closer to home,” Captain D.J. Lee said.

Preventative measures can be as simple as taking one of the hoses on the front of the truck and spraying down gear after a fire. Each firefighter is also issued two sets of gear. The set not in use is washed in special machines at one central location. Phoenix Fire is also adding hot zones to new fire stations and continuing to push for department-wide cultural change.

“It’s not a badge of honor anymore to be looking burned and black. So culturally, I think we’ve progressed in the right direction to preventing those cancers,” Lee said.

As part of Feinberg’s closing remarks at the memorial, he said the PFFA is hoping to work with the state legislature this year to close loopholes which have prevented firefighters battling cancer from accessing workers’ compensation.

