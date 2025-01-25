Phoenix Fire says a new fire station will help reduce response times in the West Valley

PHOENIX — As the Valley grows, so does the need for more emergency services.

In the West Valley, the Phoenix Fire Department says the opening of Fire Station #62 will help reduce response times throughout the area.

Families who attended the ribbon cutting said they already feel safer with this station here.

“With all the new housing they’re putting up, with all the people coming to this area, it is definitely needed," Robin McTier said.

Station 62 also helps protect the men and women who protect us. One of the state-of-the-art safety features of the fire station is the decontamination room, helping the firefighters reduce their risk of getting cancer.

Firefighters are able to wash themselves and their clothes immediately upon returning from a call, making sure harmful chemicals don’t spread.

It's a small but important safety step as the department lost one of their own just this week from cancer.

“Captain Anthony Mock, who passed away on Wednesday after he fought cancer for two years, I just ask you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time," Fire Chief Mike Duran said at the ceremony.

The station also has a dedicated workspace for the Community Assistance Program, allowing them to work hand in hand with the department as they respond to all types of emergency calls.

“These are individuals who have a social work focus who go out into the communities and help those who are most vulnerable," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

Right now the department has one fire truck and one ambulance at the station, but there are four bays. If calls continue to increase, the department can also grow with the need.