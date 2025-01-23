Phoenix firefighter Anthony Mock dies after 2-year battle with occupational cancer

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter who advocated for early health screenings died Wednesday after a long battle with occupational cancer.

The Phoenix Fire Department called the death of Capt. Anthony Mock “an immense loss to our department and the community he served so selflessly” in a social media post.

The announcement said details about memorial arrangements will be shared when they become available.

Mock, a 40-year-old father and U.S. Air Force veteran, became an advocate for early screenings after he was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer two years ago. The paramedic appeared in multiple videos where he shared his story and encouraged fellow firefighters to get screened.

In a video posted by the Firefighter48 Foundation just two weeks before his death, Mock said he understood the risk of occupational cancer — disease caused by chemical exposure on the job — associated with fire service.

