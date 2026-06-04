Person found dead in pond near 30th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a person was found dead in a pond on Thursday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the area of 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 9 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

When crews arrived, they located an unresponsive adult floating face down in one of the Arizona Biltmore Estates golf course water features.

The person has not been identified, but police say there are no obvious signs of foul play, according to initial information.

An investigation is now underway.