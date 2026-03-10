Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Northern Arizona University student died of alcohol poisoning following rush event, autopsy says

Three leaders from the Delta Tau Delta fraternity face charges
Following up on the death of a young college student at Northern Arizona University, three fraternity board members are now under arrest, accused of alcohol-related hazing. The charges come under Arizona's relatively new hazing law called "Jack's Law," which makes hazing a felony when it results in death. Flagstaff police aren't releasing the name of the 18-year-old who died at this pledge event, citing privacy concerns and giving the family time to mourn.
NAU fraternity members arrested under Jack's Law after student hazing death
Three fraternity members in custody after NAU student dies Saturday morning
Latest on death of NAU student at fraternity rush event
Three NAU students in custody after another student dies at fraternity rush event
northern arizona university AP
Posted
and last updated

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A Northern Arizona University student who drank an excessive amount of vodka at a fraternity house party died of alcohol poisoning, an autopsy released Monday shows.

Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, was found unresponsive Jan. 31 and couldn't be resuscitated, the report said. His blood-alcohol level was 0.425% — more than five times the state's legal limit for driving and an amount generally considered to be fatal.

Three leaders from the Delta Tau Delta fraternity face charges in Martinez’s death.

The Coconino County Attorney’s Office said Monday that it is reviewing the case to determine whether formal charges are appropriate against the three leaders, who were 20 at the time. The three were arrested on suspicion of hazing.

Martinez was among four people who were candidates for the fraternity and shared two bottles of vodka to ensure they vomited, according to court documents released last month. Some witnesses said the bottles might have been diluted with water.

MORE: NAU fraternity pledge had to play drinking game before death, documents allege

Witnesses reported readjusting his sleeping position, checking his pulse and breathing, and looking up symptoms of alcohol poisoning throughout the night, the documents said.

After Martinez died, the university suspended the fraternity. The national organization later voted to shutter the NAU chapter.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen