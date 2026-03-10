Ground stop issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — A ground stop has been issued for flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, a weather-related ground stop is effective for departures "due to low ceilings."

The advisory applies to departures from select areas and is expected to expire around 9 a.m.

According to Sky Harbor's website, there are about four dozen delayed flights and only two cancellations.

Aside from Tuesday's ground stop, Sky Harbor has been the site of some lengthy security lines due to spring break travel and TSA-related issues nationwide amid an ongoing partial government shutdown.

Lines at security checkpoints stretched for more than an hour at airports across the country over the weekend.

The department, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, posted photos of long lines on its social media pages.