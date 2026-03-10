Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ground stop issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday morning

A ground stop has been issued for flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, a weather-related ground stop is effective for departures "due to low ceilings."
Ground stop issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday morning
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A ground stop has been issued for flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, a weather-related ground stop is effective for departures "due to low ceilings."

Screenshot 2026-03-10 at 7.13.57 AM.png

The advisory applies to departures from select areas and is expected to expire around 9 a.m.

Screenshot 2026-03-10 at 7.16.57 AM.png

According to Sky Harbor's website, there are about four dozen delayed flights and only two cancellations.

Aside from Tuesday's ground stop, Sky Harbor has been the site of some lengthy security lines due to spring break travel and TSA-related issues nationwide amid an ongoing partial government shutdown.

Lines at security checkpoints stretched for more than an hour at airports across the country over the weekend.

The department, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, posted photos of long lines on its social media pages.

TSA lines get longer at airport as government shutdown lingers

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen