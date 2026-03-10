Homebuilders open 36 new communities in metro Phoenix amid uncertain market

PHOENIX — Homebuilders have opened dozens of new communities over the past several months amid uncertain market conditions.

That's according to an exclusive study conducted for Phoenix Business Journal by RL Brown Housing Reports, which found 36 new communities totaling 3,364 lots opening in metro Phoenix in November, December and January.

Of those 36 new communities homebuilders have opened, 21 are either in the northwest or southwest parts of metro Phoenix. The majority of those lots in the West Valley are smaller lots in an effort to offer more affordable home prices for entry-level buyers, he said.

"That feeling of uncertainty is still hanging around," said Jim Daniel, president of RL Brown Housing Reports. "Builders have done a really good job at keeping homes as affordable as they can."

