Two people, including infant, treated after apartment fire near Gilbert Road and University Drive

MESA, AZ — An infant was taken to a hospital, and another person was treated by medical personnel after a fire at a Mesa apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

A fire broke out at a complex near Gilbert Road and University Drive around 4:45 a.m. When crews arrived, they found residents already evacuating from the burning building, with smoke and flames showing.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and treated two patients at the complex. One was an adult who was treated at the scene, and another was an infant with health issues that required treatment. The child was taken to a hospital.

Officials say two firefighters were knocked down by a portion of the roof that fell, but they were not injured.

Four families have reportedly been displaced, and there is extensive damage to the building. The Red Cross is assisting a dozen people with housing needs.