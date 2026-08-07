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Both drivers killed after head-on crash between tractor-trailers on I-40 near Winslow

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Deadly crash on I-40 west of Winslow
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WINSLOW, AZ — Two people have died from a crash involving tractor-trailers on Interstate 40 in northern Arizona.

On Friday afternoon, emergency crews were called to I-40 near Meteor City Road, just west of Winslow, for a crash with fire.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the median and struck another tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling eastbound.

DPS says during the collision, a fire broke out and both drivers were pronounced dead.

Eastbound I-40 is closed until further notice.

No other details have been provided.

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