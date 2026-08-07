Both drivers killed after head-on crash between tractor-trailers on I-40 near Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ — Two people have died from a crash involving tractor-trailers on Interstate 40 in northern Arizona.
On Friday afternoon, emergency crews were called to I-40 near Meteor City Road, just west of Winslow, for a crash with fire.
According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the median and struck another tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling eastbound.
DPS says during the collision, a fire broke out and both drivers were pronounced dead.
Eastbound I-40 is closed until further notice.
No other details have been provided.
Eastbound I-40 about seven miles west of Winslow (MP 243): A blocking crash has been reported. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/QTBqdaJdyV— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 7, 2026
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: