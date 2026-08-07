North Phoenix community rallies around Rocket Burger & Subs after owner's cancer diagnosis

PHOENIX — For more than 15 years, Rocket Burger & Subs has been more than a place to grab a meal in north Phoenix.

The family-owned restaurant near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road has become a neighborhood gathering place, known for its towering wall of vintage craft sodas, mesquite-grilled burgers, and owners Dennis and Ruth Green, who treat customers like family.

Over the years, the Greens have sponsored local school teams, supported community events, and built relationships that stretch far beyond their dining room.

Now, the family is facing a challenge of their own. Following Ruth's cancer diagnosis, the community they have served for so long is showing up for them.

Customers, neighbors, and longtime supporters are rallying around Rocket Burger, stopping in for meals, sharing memories, and finding ways to help a family that has spent years helping others. The effort has raised more than $8,000 toward medical bills. To donate, click here.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 meets the people behind one of north Phoenix's most beloved restaurants.