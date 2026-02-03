Age-progression photo released as search for missing Arizona teen Jarrett Brooks continues

JOSEPH CITY, AZ — Navajo County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from his Joseph City home more than two years ago, distributing a new image of what the teen could look like today.

Jarrett Brooks was 16 years old when he was reported missing on July 4, 2023, by his mother. He reportedly left home, located west of Winslow, Arizona, early that morning.

NCSO

Warrants have been served in Joseph City and Phoenix, and officials have focused on computer forensics evidence and cybercommunications that may help the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and Brooks has not been located.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children recently released an age-progression photo of Brooks, showing what he may look like today at 19 years old.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office

"We hope this advanced technology will generate new leads and help bring Jarrett home," NCSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, resharing the image on National Missing Persons Day. "This day serves as an important reminder that every missing person matters, and every tip—no matter how small—can make a difference."

In 2024, officials said NCSO has investigated hundreds of tips and leads since Brooks' disappearance, but none "have provided credible information to date."

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office at 928-524-4050.