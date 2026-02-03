Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Family-owned U.S. Egg returns to Tempe following devastating fire and yearlong reconstruction

In October 2024, a fire started around the hot water heater of the restaurant
TEMPE, AZ — U.S. Egg, a long-running, Valley-based breakfast spot, has reopened its Tempe location following a fire that shut the restaurant down for more than a year.

In October 2024, a fire started around the hot water heater of the restaurant, which is located at 131 E. Baseline Road in Tempe. The eatery was severely damaged from the fire and smoke and from the water used to put out the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, and U.S. Egg, which is a family-owned company, moved all its 36 employees to its five other Valley locations so no one lost a job in the fire.

