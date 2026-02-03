Arizona business coalition opposes Hobbs' plan to eliminate data center tax breaks

PHOENIX — A coalition of Arizona business and industry leaders have expressed concern to Gov. Katie Hobbs about the state’s consideration of pulling incentives for data center development and asking for greater transparency on the structure of energy costs associated with such projects.

In a letter to Hobbs, the coalition of 65 business and industry leaders thanked the governor for her focus on responsible growth, water stewardship and long-term sustainability in Arizona but called for greater public clarity from the state on data center energy costs, development and economic impact.

Data centers, the letter said, are foundational to economic competitiveness and national security amid a rapid transformation driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.