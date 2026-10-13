RAINFALL TOTALS: Recent storms brought nearly an inch of rain to some Valley cities

PHOENIX — A slow-moving fall storm system has brought several rounds of rain to the Valley since Saturday, and some neighborhoods picked up impressive totals.

Looking at data spanning the last 7 days, Cave Creek leads the way with 1.73 inches, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. Mesa is close behind at 1.42 inches.

The heaviest rain fell across the north and east Valley, where many spots picked up half an inch to nearly an inch. Totals were lighter in the West Valley and central Phoenix, with most areas seeing a quarter to half an inch.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the Valley’s official reporting site, has recorded 0.37 inches over the last seven days.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: See latest weather conditions in your area

Rainfall totals were even higher across northern Arizona. Between Saturday morning and 7 a.m. Tuesday, the heaviest rain fell along the Mogollon Rim near Pine, where one gauge measured 4.49 inches. Areas near Flagstaff and parts of western Yavapai County picked up more than 3 inches.

See previous coverage of the weekend rain in the player above.

Much of the rest of the state saw half an inch to around 2 inches of rain.

The latest round of showers moved through overnight and early Tuesday morning. Most of the Valley picked up a few hundredths of an inch to around a tenth of an inch, with isolated totals near a quarter of an inch in the north Valley.

Here is a look at how much measurable rainfall fell in your neighborhood in the last seven days:

Ahwatukee: .43"

Alhambra: .31"

Anthem: .55"

Buckeye: .55"

Cave Creek: 1.73"

Chandler: 1.14"

Downtown Phoenix: .24"

Gila Bend: .59"

Gila River Indian Reservation: .59"

Gilbert: .63"

Glendale: .63"

Guadalupe: .51"

Lake Pleasant: .79"

Luke Air Force Base: .63"

Mesa Gateway Airport: .55"

Mesa (Mesa Dr & University Dr): 1.14"

North Scottsdale: .98"

Peoria: .28"

Phoenix Zoo: .43"

Queen Creek (Schnepf Farms): .43"

Scottsdale: .94"

South Mountain: .63"

Sun City West .55"

Surprise: .31"

Tempe: .51"

White Tanks: .24"

Wittmann: .94"

Click here to check out the rainfall totals in other areas.

Our fall storm system delivered a little more rain overnight! Most of the Valley picked up up to a tenth of an inch. Parts of the north and east Valley and the foothills did even better, with a quarter to half an inch of rainfall. Read the full forecast here.