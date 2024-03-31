RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3-31-24

PHOENIX — Steady rainfall is moving through the Valley, bringing measurable rainfall to Phoenix on Easter for the first time since 1999.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:10 a.m. Sunday, March 31.

Apache Junction: .04"

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): .12"

Buckeye: .12"

Carefree: .12"

Cave Creek: .08"

Central Phoenix: .08"

Deer Valley Airport: .12"

Fountain Hills: .04"

Glendale: .16"

Laveen: .08"

Luke Air Force Base: .16"

Mesa (Falcon Field): .12"

New River: .20"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): .08"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): .16"

Scottsdale: .04"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser): .08"

South Mountain: .12"

Sun City West: .16"

White Tank Peak: .24"

Wickenburg Airport: .39"