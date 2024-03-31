MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Easter weekend storm - wind, rain and snow

PHOENIX — Get ready for a rainy and snowy Easter Sunday across Arizona!

We are now in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as Easter events and outdoor travel will be impacted by this storm.

Take action now to get ready for this storm and have backup plans in place in case outdoor events get rained out.

An ABC15 Weather Action Day also takes place Monday as morning showers may affect your commute.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect now through Sunday night through Monday morning for parts of the high country, the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

Travel will be very difficult and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially early this morning.

Wind Advisories are also in effect today for southeastern Arizona where gusts up to 50 mph are possible today.

Rain and snow showers will continue into Monday morning and we'll see an increased chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Early estimates now show the potential of a half an inch to an inch of rain in the Valley.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet with as much as six to ten inches of snow possible for some spots along the Mogollon Rim, including in Flagstaff.

Temperatures will plummet as this storm arrives. Valley highs will fall into the mid 60s on Easter, putting us 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!

This storm will clear out of Arizona by Tuesday with Valley temperatures back in the low 80s by Wednesday.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.00"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

