RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 2/7/24

Multiple rounds of storms are expected this week, bringing snow to the high country and rain to the Valley. Here's how much rain has fallen in parts of the Valley so far.

Flood Watches are in effect through Wednesday evening for parts of central and western Arizona, including the Valley. Do not attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

The wet weather may also impact crowds at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, so make sure you're prepared for cooler temperatures and rainy conditions. The 2024 Annexus Pro-Am tournament is set to take place at TPC Scottsdale on Wednesday.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 5:30 a.m., Feb. 7

Apache Junction: 0.51"

Buckeye: 0.35"

Cave Creek: 0.59"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.39"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.28"

Fountain Hills: 0.51"

Glendale: 0.31"

Laveen: 0.31"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.31"

McDowell Mountain Park: 0.71"

North Phoenix (Near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive): 0.31"

Paradise Valley: 0.31"

Pecos Basin: 0.24"

Queen Creek: 0.16"

Saguaro Lake: 0.63"

Scottsdale: 0.31"

South Mountain: 0.31"

Surprise: 0.35"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.43"