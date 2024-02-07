Winter storm causes road, school closures in northern Arizona

Wet winter weather is causing road closures and impacting schools in Arizona's high country Wednesday.

Make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving conditions in the high country and be prepared for even more storms this week.

Storm totals above 10,000 feet on the San Francisco Peaks could reach nearly four feet over the next four days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area. Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center are reminding people in the high country about potential hazards that come with snow and rain, including the possibility of avalanches.

LIVE RADAR

FORECAST

TRAVEL IMPACTS

The following highways are closed due to winter weather, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Last updated at 5 a.m. on Feb. 7):



Interstate 40 eastbound at US 93 (milepost 72)

Interstate 40 eastbound at Ash Fork (milepost 146)

Interstate 40 westbound at Williams (milepost 160)

Interstate 40 westbound at Winslow (milepost 252)

Interstate 40 westbound at Holbrook (milepost 289)

State Route 87 southbound at Winslow (milepost 338)

State Route 64 east of the Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 240-263)

State Route 260 eastbound near Camp Verde (mileposts 228-251)

State Route 89A northbound (milepost 335)

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS

