Snow blankets Arizona's high country during February storm (2/7/24)
More snow is possible in the days ahead
Arizona's high country is under a blanket of snow thanks to a storm system that brought wet weather to multiple parts of the state. An NWS employee reported 16 inches of snow in Downtown Flagstaff early Wednesday morning, according to ABC15 Meteorologist Iris Hermosillo.
Photo by: ABC15 FlagstaffPhoto by: Rob Guerrero East FlagstaffPhoto by: Discover Flagstaff PrescottPhoto by: Steve Toth Near SedonaPhoto by: ADOT PrescottPhoto by: Pamela Brooks Oak CreekPhoto by: ADOT Oak Creek CanyonPhoto by: Tracy Yahnke WilliamsPhoto by: Merci Andrews FlagstaffPhoto by: ADOT Ash ForkPhoto by: ADOT Photo by: Arizona Snowbowl Photo by: Sunrise Park Resort Photo by: Grand Canyon National Park Yavapai HillsPhoto by: Ron Saxton