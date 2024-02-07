Coconino County officials remind people about the dangers of winter weather, possible avalanches

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center are reminding people in the high country, especially on the San Francisco Peaks, about potential hazards that come with snow and rain, including the possibility of avalanches.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area. Storm totals above 10,000 feet on the San Francisco Peaks could reach nearly four feet over the next four days.

If maximum totals accumulate, dangerous avalanche conditions could result near the above tree line. As new snow loads the current snowpack, weak layers at the bottom and middle could release, resulting in large to very large avalanches, according to a news release from CCSO.

The release also states human triggered avalanches would be likely.

Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center is recommending that skiers and riders avoid near tree line and above tree line slopes at all aspects until the danger subsides.

