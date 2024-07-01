Watch Now
Pints for Teachers returns to The Spot Neighborhood Grill for third year

$1 from each Four Peaks draft beer ordered goes towards helping teachers and students across the Valley
Pints for Teachers 2024
ABC15
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jul 01, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Have a beer and help out Arizona teachers at the same time!

For the third straight year, The Spot Neighborhood Grill is holding its Pints for Teachers fundraiser at their location in Scottsdale and their newest location in Glendale.

For every Four Peaks draft beer you order, The Spot will donate $1, raising more than $500 in 2022 and more than $800 in 2023 with the goal of raising more than $1,000 this year!

The money raised goes to Four Peaks for Teachers, a nonprofit formed in 2011 that gives free school supplies to teachers and also awards grant money.

The Spot has two locations - the addresses are below:

Scottsdale
18251 N. Pima Rd.
#120

Glendale
5350 W. Bell Rd.
#123

