Pinal County prepping for Election Day with voting reminders

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Officials in Pinal County are asking voters to remember which polling place they have to vote in on Election Day if they decide to go in person.

Pinal County uses a precinct-based system where voters are assigned to cast their ballots at a specific polling place.

The recorder’s office says the vast majority of their voters understand this process. But if a voter goes to the wrong precinct, they will be directed to the correct one.

Despite a new state rule that would have changed how this worked in Pinal County. According to Votebeat, an Arizona Supreme Court ruling requires counties to make it possible for voters to cast a correct ballot even if they go to the wrong polling place.

But a judge ruled it was too late to force Pinal County to comply with that rule.

Prior to the 2018 election, most elections in Arizona were precinct-based elections. For any questions regarding elections in Pinal County, you can visit their website.

The Pinal County Recorder’s Office released the following statement:

“The Pinal County Board of Supervisors, in accordance with Arizona Revised Statute § 16-411(B)(4), chose to hold the 2024 General Election using a precinct-based model. Prior to the 2018 election, most elections in Arizona were precinct-based elections, with Pinal County maintaining that practice. The 2024 General Election will be no different."

The Arizona Supreme Court, in response to a lawsuit brought by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, has ruled that there will be no change in how Pinal County holds its General Election in 2024.

"Due to the historic use of precinct-based voting, the vast majority of Pinal County voters understand this process and know how to vote in their community. However, every voter who presents to vote will have their identification verified, and if found to be in the wrong precinct, will be given clear and understandable instructions on where their correct precinct voting location is and where they should go to ensure their vote is counted.”