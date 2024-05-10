Phoenix Rescue Mission collecting one million water bottles for unhoused population

PHOENIX — As triple-digit temperatures begin to creep back into our forecast, Phoenix Rescue Mission has kicked off its 12th annual Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign.

Now through the end of August, the nonprofit is working to collect one million water bottles to distribute to the city's unhoused and at-risk population.

Where to find heat relief in the Valley this summer: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

PRM is also seeking donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations during the Valley-wide undertaking. Monetary donations will be matched up to $150,000, made possible by several supporters of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

“In 2023, there were 645 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, a 52% increase from 2022, and almost half were from people experiencing homelessness,” said Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa. “These deaths are tragic and preventable. This campaign aims to help these communities as much as possible by meeting people where they are at and providing life-saving necessities, like water.”

RELATED: 71% of heat-related deaths occurred during Excessive Heat Warnings in 2023

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Several Valley municipalities, including Avondale, Peoria, Glendale, Surprise, and Scottsdale, have created partnerships with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, bringing relief to the streets in the Mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries, and case management services.

More information about the 12th annual Code:Red initiative can be found here. Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 2515 N. 34th Drive in Phoenix.

The Mission is also in need of volunteers to help distribute vital, nutritious food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.

For more information on what to donate or to start a Code:Red drive, contact gikhelp@phxmission.org or 602-346-3347.