71% of heat-related deaths occurred during Excessive Heat Warnings in 2023

PHOENIX — There are more than 100 locations that will be open throughout the heat season in Maricopa County to provide life-saving resources for those who need to escape the heat.

The Maricopa Association of Governments will have 124 locations that will provide shade, water, and an indoor cool space as part of the regional Heat Relief Network.

Dozens of partnering agencies, including non-profit organizations and churches will take part in Arizona’s 2024’s heat season.

Last summer, the ABC15 Investigators found concerns around the limited hours of operation at some of the cooling centers.

Our investigation found some of the cooling centers closed as early as 3, 4, and 5 p.m. We also found that there was no central organizer within the Heat Relief Network and there is little to no oversight as we found it is a loosely organized program made up of city and county partners, plus charities and churches.

There were also little to no rules around cooling centers except that individuals can not participate if it’s a private home. There are no rules around operating hours, capacity, services provided, or even how long individuals can stay.

After our report, the state, and Maricopa County hired positions to coordinate cooling centers in their jurisdiction.

This year we are seeing major changes at the local, county and state levels around cooling centers.

In the city of Phoenix, officials are extending cooling center hours and adding two respite centers that can be accessible overnight.

Those overnight locations include:



Burton Barr Central Library will operate as a 24-hour respite center

Senior Opportunities West Senior Center at 7th Ave. and Buckeye will offer overnight respite hours daily from 6 p.m.-5 a.m.

Phoenix is also extending its hours - Monday through Saturday - until 10 p.m. and will operate Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Those locations include:



Yucca Library

Cholla Library

Harmon Library

All other libraries will be open as a cooling center during regular business hours.

In 2023, 71% of heat-related deaths occurred on a day when the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning, according to data from Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Maricopa County health officials say that there were 645 heat-related deaths in 2023, with 45% of those deaths among people experiencing homelessness.

“Knowing where to find respite from high summer temperatures can be lifesaving, which is why the Heat Relief Network is so important,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, chair of the Maricopa Association of Governments. “It takes a range of partnerships and community resources to implement successful heat response strategies, and MAG and the City of Phoenix are proud contributors to the regional Heat Relief Network.”

Cooling centers opened May 1 and will remain open until September 30.

“The number one thing we learned from our cooling center assessment in 2023 is that people need cooling centers to be open longer and on weekends. The other important piece we learned is that people need help finding cooling centers and other heat relief resources,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for MCDPH. “With this in mind, our team has been working tirelessly all winter with our Heat Relief partners to refine our current heat relief system’s hours of operation and ensure that we have a system in place for people to find these resources.”

Maricopa County is contracting with Arizona 211 to provide transportation to heat relief centers. If you are someone who needs transportation, you can call 211 and the call will be prioritized.

Along with helping find cooling and respite centers, 211 can assist those in need of utility assistance and A/C repair replacement from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Here’s how residents and visitors to Maricopa County can do that:



Know your risk.

Anyone can experience heat illness or death, regardless of age, health, fitness level, or how long they’ve lived in Arizona.

Older adults are at higher risk, along with individuals who have underlying medical conditions, live in mobile homes, are experiencing homelessness or use illicit substances.

People are at risk throughout the heat season; deaths can and do occur on days with or without heat warnings. Protect yourself.

Stay well-hydrated, wear lightweight clothes, and avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

If you are outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors with air conditioning.

If you are indoors, use air conditioning, especially if it is over 90 degrees outside. Once temperatures are above 95 degrees F, fans cannot provide enough cooling to keep you safe.

If you need a place to cool off, dial 2-1-1 or visit MAG’s online map to find a Heat Relief Network partner near you. Protect others.

Check on neighbors and loved ones, especially those who are older or live alone, to make sure their air conditioning is working and turned on.

Never leave kids, pets, and others who may rely on you inside of a parked car.

Help the Heat Relief Network provide life-saving resources. If you can, volunteer or donate heat relief supplies like bottled water, reusable water bottles, sunscreen and hats. Email HSinfo@azmag.gov for more details on how to donate to participating locations.

If you are interested in becoming a heat relief location, you can request to help here.