Phoenix Rescue Mission collecting back-to-school supplies for students in need

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Rescue Mission is working to collect donations for their annual back-to-school drive.

The organization will be giving more than 500 students free uniforms, shoes, and supplies at an event at Sullivan Elementary School next week. PRM worked with the Murphy School District to pre-select students in need.

If you would like to donate, you have from now until July 24. You can drop off items at PRM's donation warehouse, which is located at 2515 N. 34th Dr., near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road, in Phoenix.

