LIST: Free school supplies, resource events around the Valley

Many families are already preparing for the upcoming school year and organizations and businesses around the Valley are hoping to make it a little easier.

Check out our list of some back-to-school resource events happening throughout the community where families can get free health services, school supplies, clothing, and more.

Know of one we missed? Send us an email with the details to share@abc15.com.

The Foster Alliance Mobile Pop-Up events



Monday, July 8, 3-6 p.m.

Phillips Law Group Office (2755 S. 99th Ave, Suite 103, Tolleson)

Friday, July 12, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Phillips Law Group Office (1134 S. Stapley Dr., Suite 109, Mesa)

Daily pick-up options for back-to-school items

Phoenix warehouse (3110 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix)



The organization is helping foster kids in the community as they get ready for school; that means backpacks that fit their personality, supplies and more.

Donations (clothing and shoes are needed most) are also being accepted at the Phoenix warehouse or any Phillips Law Group office.

Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway Event



Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Community Center (7858 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix)

By registration only: Phoenix.gov/Parks

Free backpacks and school supplies for kids ages 5-17

Press release

Back To School Fair



Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Pendergast Community Center (10550 W. Mariposa St., Phoenix)

Kidscare, medical exams, school supplies, services and more

Press release

Back To School Backpack Giveaway



Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Desert West Community Center - Multipurpose Room (6501 W. Virginia Ave., Phoenix)

Park in the South Parking Lot

Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Child must be present to receive items.

There will be 400 backpacks to give out, free haircuts, and more.

Press release

Summer Community Event - Resource Fair



Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Indoor/outdoor event at 4445 W. Olive Ave., Suite 151, Glendale

Healthcare, food, legal, education, training and more services

Press release

Migrant Education Program - Resource Fair

