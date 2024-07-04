LIST: Free school supplies, resource events around the Valley

Many families are already preparing for the upcoming school year and organizations and businesses around the Valley are hoping to make it a little easier.
Check out our list of some back-to-school resource events happening throughout the community where families can get free health services, school supplies, clothing, and more.
Know of one we missed? Send us an email with the details to share@abc15.com.
The Foster Alliance Mobile Pop-Up events
- Monday, July 8, 3-6 p.m.
- Phillips Law Group Office (2755 S. 99th Ave, Suite 103, Tolleson)
- Friday, July 12, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Phillips Law Group Office (1134 S. Stapley Dr., Suite 109, Mesa)
- Daily pick-up options for back-to-school items
- Phoenix warehouse (3110 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix)
The organization is helping foster kids in the community as they get ready for school; that means backpacks that fit their personality, supplies and more.
Donations (clothing and shoes are needed most) are also being accepted at the Phoenix warehouse or any Phillips Law Group office.
Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway Event
- Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Cesar Chavez Community Center (7858 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix)
- By registration only: Phoenix.gov/Parks
- Free backpacks and school supplies for kids ages 5-17
Back To School Fair
- Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Pendergast Community Center (10550 W. Mariposa St., Phoenix)
- Kidscare, medical exams, school supplies, services and more
Back To School Backpack Giveaway
- Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Desert West Community Center - Multipurpose Room (6501 W. Virginia Ave., Phoenix)
- Park in the South Parking Lot
- Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Child must be present to receive items.
- There will be 400 backpacks to give out, free haircuts, and more.
Summer Community Event - Resource Fair
- Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Indoor/outdoor event at 4445 W. Olive Ave., Suite 151, Glendale
- Healthcare, food, legal, education, training and more services
Migrant Education Program - Resource Fair
- Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Avondale Middle School (1406 N. Central Ave., Avondale)
- Physical and mental health resources, tax-immigration, education, employment and more, plus raffles and gifts