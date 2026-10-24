Phoenix police release video of officer-involved shooting that killed 24-year-old man

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released video from an officer-involved shooting that killed a 24-year-old man whose family and community advocates now plan a vigil to raise awareness about crisis intervention.

Relatives identify the man who was killed as Andre Ramirez.

On October 10, Phoenix police said they received a 911 call reporting a man armed with a gun and a knife outside an apartment near Central and Southern avenues. The caller can be heard saying, "Um, there's a guy all in black."

Police body-camera video shows officers positioned behind their vehicles with weapons drawn in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The man then exits an apartment, and the situation unfolds quickly.

On the video, officers are heard yelling, "Phoenix Police! Hands up! Hands up! Drop the gun! Drop the gun!"

One officer fired PepperBalls from a launcher to gain compliance, and seconds later, two other officers fired rifles.

Officers said they tried to render aid, but Ramirez did not survive.

Police said they later discovered the man was armed with a replica BB gun and was the same person who made the original 911 call.

Family and community advocates plan to gather Saturday at 5 p.m. at Aguila Park in South Phoenix for a vigil. They will also call on city leaders to invest in accessible, community-based crisis intervention services so people have access to care and support before tragedies occur.

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