Phoenix Police Department implements new 'Use of Force' policy

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department announced a new implementation for its "Use of Force" policy.

In a press release, officials say the purpose of the new policy is to "clearly define when it is permissible for officers to use force, and an officer's duties before, during, and after a force encounter."

The new policy states that Phoenix Police Department employees “shall use only the force that is objectively reasonable, necessary, and proportional to effectively and safely resolve and incident.”

ABC15 reported when the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to implement new policy recommendations with Phoenix police following the report from the Department of Justice's years-long investigation into the agency.

“We have built on our previous use of force policy by making sure the criteria for using force in any encounter is more clearly defined,” Sullivan said. Policy writers accomplished this by adding the terms “necessary” and “proportional” to the already existing standard of “reasonable.”

The new changes to the policy would require all use of force encounters to be recorded, according to the release.

"Increasing our standards for reporting will provide Department leadership a better understanding in making future policy and training decisions," added Phoenix PD.