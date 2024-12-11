Phoenix Police Department gives update to City Council on progress following DOJ investigation 

PHOENIX — In September, the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to implement new policy recommendations within the Phoenix Police Department following the report from the Department of Justice's years-long investigation into the agency.

On Tuesday, Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan gave the first update on the department's progress to the City Council and the public.

"We have ensured all special assignment unit officers are using body-worn cameras and, in fact, there is a policy in place requiring all public facing officers to use body-worn cameras," Sullivan shared with the Council. "You asked us to launch a First Amendment Facilitation and Management Policy and send out for public comment. We did that in late September. Thirty days later we had received 72 comments from the community. Staff has met to assess those comments, and the final draft of the policy will be completed by the end of March 2025."

The progress report is the department's attempt to share the transparency and accountability it's working on with the public.

In addition to the body camera requirement for all officers who interact with the public, Interim Chief Sullivan said they've added civilians to a compliance team, created permanent positions in the Office of Homeless Solutions, and are considering community input in new policies. Leaders in the Phoenix Police Department also noted upcoming changes, including the potential addition of A.I. technology to the 911 Call Center, to help redirect non-emergency calls and reduce wait times.

The recommendations stem from the DOJ's investigation and report released over the summer, citing Phoenix Police's excessive use of force and deadly force, failing internal investigation system, and documented discrimination against minorities, the disabled community, and those experiencing homelessness.

The public meetings between the City Council and the Phoenix Police Department are expected to be held every few months over the next few years.