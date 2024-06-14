City of Phoenix sends official response to Department of Justice over review of police department

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has sent its official response to the Department of Justice regarding its review of the city's police department.

The DOJ's review of the Phoenix Police Department shows a pattern of conduct that violates several constitutional amendments and civil rights.

DOJ officials say their investigation found the department discriminated against communities of color and the homeless population.

In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that was focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

The letter states that the department has had “meaningful dialogue” with the community and has approved funding for full implementation of body-worn cameras, funding to help the homeless, and assistance for those who are in mental crisis, among other things.

Read the full response from the City of Phoenix below:

On Thursday, a DOJ leader said the department ignored warning signs of the civil rights violations and discriminatory patterns.

The report also states the department would often retaliate against those who spoke up about the violations.

Federal lawyers and investigators received more than 147,000 documents and 22,000 body-worn camera videos. They interviewed 130 police and city employees and rode along for 200 hours with Phoenix officers.

Read the full report from the DOJ below:

Following the release of the findings of the investigation, ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius spoke with Phoenix PD Chief Sullivan, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark, and Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton.

"Ultimately, our findings reveal evidence showing long-standing dysfunction at the Phoenix Police Department," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark.

"The police department turned a blind eye to the data, ignored these unmistakable warnings, and failed to uncover its own discriminatory policing patterns," Clark said.

