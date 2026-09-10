Phoenix permanently changing Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day

PHOENIX, AZ — The City of Phoenix will now recognize March 31 as Farmworkers Day, permanently changing the name of the city holiday that previously recognized Cesar Chavez.

Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council decided on the name change in a unanimous vote Wednesday.

The change comes after allegations of sexual abuse against Chavez came to light earlier this year.

In a statement, Gallego said of the holiday name change: “While Cesar Chavez was a well-known leader in the fight for labor rights, the movement belonged to so many other individuals who were leaders in their own right. We will recognize and honor their collective struggles, sacrifices, and successes on Farmworkers Day.”

Earlier this year, as the allegations against the late labor leader surfaced, the Phoenix City Council approved a temporary name change.

On Sept. 2, the council sent a memo to Gallego, City Manager Ed Zuercher, and councilmembers Laura Pastor and Betty Guardado asking that the change become permanent.

“This day belongs to the workers. It belongs to their families. It belongs to everyone who has stood together and said that hard work deserves dignity, respect, and a fair shot,” Guardado said.

Pastor added, “The fight for workers’ rights has always been deeply personal to me. The farmworker movement was built by generations of people who stood together for dignity and fair treatment. Permanently recognizing Farmworkers Day allows us to honor that legacy and center the workers whose courage and sacrifice made progress possible.”

In addition to the holiday name change, the city is renaming streets, municipal buildings, and parks that have the Cesar Chavez name.