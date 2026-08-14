Phoenix PD searching for suspects involved in soccer game fight that left 19-year-old man dead

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the suspects involved in a soccer game fight that left a 19-year-old victim dead.

Just after 8 p.m. on August 6, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Hubble Street, just north of McDowell Road, for reports of an unresponsive person in a field.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 19-year-old Tumusifu Bazirake was playing in a soccer game when a fight broke out.

During the fight, police officials say several unidentified suspects assaulted Bazirake before running away.

The Phoenix Fire Department took Bazirake to a hospital in extremely critical condition. On August 13, investigators were notified that Bazirake died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is working to learn the exact cause of death.

The suspects involved in this homicide are still unidentified and outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/ 480-TESTIGO (Spanish).